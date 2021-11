Simca was Chrysler’s French subsidiary, but they were very much doing their own thing. In the late ‘60s and ‘70s they were making these really appealing small, tidy, boxy rear-engined cars, sort of like Frenchier NSU Prinzes or equally French but smaller Renault R8s or R10s. Anyway, I just like how crisp this one looks, and the careful under-engine lid ducting.