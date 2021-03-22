Blip: Drop The Dog

That guy in the doorway there sure looks like he’s telling that owner of the sleek Panhard “Ma’am? The dog, ma’am? The dogs have to stay in the house? You can’t take the dog. Miss? The dog? We need the dog! Hey! Come back with our dog!”
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION
Auntie Em -
Hate you, hate Kansas. Taking the dog and moving to France.
-Dorothy.