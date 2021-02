Image : Alfa Romeo

So, a quick question about the legendary Alfa Romeo Montreal: does your brain read the amazing louvered half-covered headlamps as sleepy, droopy eyes or that it’s wearing some kind of avant-garde sunglasses or something? I keep wavering.

I also like that the brochure was so proud of the car’s very early, natal ECU-like box of electronics that they bothered to show it:

Image : Alfa Romeo

Resistors, wires, a little transformer, I think—exciting stuff.