It’s the ‘70 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird’s “rudder” decal:

First of all, there’s the genius marketing crossover between Warner Bros and Plymouth with the licensing of the Road Runner character. But for the Superbird model, a car literally capable of over 200mph half a century ago, instead of portraying the bird going like hell like on the regular Road Runner decals, it’s just standing there holding a racing helmet....



The incongruity of the decal kills me. It’s the best.