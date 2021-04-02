Blip: Business Ghosts

Illustration : Chrysler Corp

Fun fact: for many years, Chrysler’s quality control was handled by a group of dapper engineers, accountants, and statisticians who were killed in a freak cafeteria accident , and then condemned to haunt Chrysler’s factory in Warren, Michigan. The company made the best of the situation by hiring the poltergeists on as tireless QA inspectors, who would cause workers’ eyes to bleed any time they decided work was substandard.

It’s said they’re still in use to this day, on the Pacifica assembly line!