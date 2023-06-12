Credit: Xbox via YouTube

The footage doesn’t reveal much, outside of the car upgrading interface and some cosmetic parts for the Corvette E-Ray. The Cadillac V-Series.R that just took third and fourth at last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans will accompany the hybrid Vette on an all-GM cover. We also get to see an in-game snippet of a fully animated pit stop play out in real time, a first for the franchise.

Tuesday we’ll get our first look at the Builder’s Cup career during June’s Forza Monthly showcase at 2 p.m. Eastern on Twitch. It’s one of the big question marks surrounding the eighth Motorsport installment.

Turn 10 hasn’t been shy to highlight the work it’s put into bringing its series to the latest generation, touting how the fundamentals have been “built from the ground up” to take advantage of Xbox Series silicon. At one point, Microsoft seemed to be toying with the idea of releasing the game on Xbox One as well, but thankfully dropped that plan to make the experience on consoles currently on the market as strong as possible.

Forza Motorsport is a series that really needs to feel fresh again after FM7 left things off on a dull note. Here’s hoping for a return to form in four months’ time.