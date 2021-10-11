I actually picked this little 1972 Peugeot 304 S because I really like the proportions—the ‘70s-style high ride height, the wheel size to body size, the pert little tiny butt, the hood, the greenhouse—I think it all works so well. And, yeah, look how blurry this is. Too fast to even stop for the photographer Peugeot hired.
DISCUSSION
No. Blurry means long exposure. Or more precisely - Too long an exposure to capture the subject in sharp focus, whether intended or not. Note that there doesn’t appear to be a driver in the car. It’s going nowhere. The implied speed is solely from moving the camera and a long-ish exposure.
I’m done being a party pooper now. Carry on...