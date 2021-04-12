Blip: Blue Monday

I just liked this intensely blue illustration of a 1965 Oldsmobile Jetstar I, Old’s “lowest-priced, full-sized sports model.” It had a big 370 hp (well, claimed) V8, but mated to a three-speed auto. Still, pillarless design! I do love this style of illustration, though. There’s something a little ominous about those sailboats.
Save
Alerts
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)
DISCUSSION