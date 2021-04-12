Blip: Blue Monday

Illustration : Oldsmobile

I just liked this intensely blue illustration of a 1965 Oldsmobile Jetstar I, Old’s “ lowest-priced, full-sized sports model.” It had a big 370 hp (well, claimed) V8, but mated to a three-speed auto. Still, pillarless design! I do love this style of illustration, though. There’s something a littl e ominous about those sailboats.