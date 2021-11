I’m not sur e I’ve ever seen a car brochure where the driver looks more like a mannequin than this one. I mean, look at him (it?): the dead eyes, the stony expression, the general lack of detail and that essence that is a living human, which is somehow conveyed in the other people in this photo? That’s a mannequin in the driver’s seat, and, Peugeot, if you think you’ve gotten away with this charade after 58 years so far and are good, I have bad news for you.