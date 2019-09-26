Big Rig Full Of Flour Tips And Pancakes Car On National Pancake Day

Screenshot : Albany Times Union Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/albanytimesunion/videos/443055233234916/ )

I’m not sure if you have any plans for today, National Pancake Day, like maybe taking a special someone to a couples’ pancake spa or anything like that, but even if you do, I don’t think it can top what this Nissan Z driver did in Watervliet, New York. This guy celebrated the Day of Pancakes by having his own car completely pancaked by a truck full of flour, from which pancakes are made. That’s pancakular.

Oh, and I do, of course, realize that there are those that celebrate National Pancake Day on March 12, but I swear, those filthy bastards are heretics who are debasing the very meaning of National Pancake Day, and if I had my way they’d all be rounded up into prisons until they agreed that the day to observe pancakes is September 26.

The driver was thankfully and incredibly unhurt, save for a cut on his finger, which is astounding when you see the pictures and realize that his car was quite literally smashed into a Nissan Z-pancake by powdered pancake ingredients.

Also, pancake.

The tractor-trailer rolled onto the Nissan on Interstate 787, forcing the driver into the passenger seat, where he was found when firefighters arrived to cut him out of the car.

According to Watervliet Fire Chief Thomas Garrett, who spoke to the Albany Times Union, the driver

“...was laughing. He was happy to be alive.”

It seems the accident happened as the Nissan driver attempted to pass the truck in the right lane, but hit a guardrail and then bounced into the big rig, which then tipped with its full 40,000 pounds of flower right onto the car.

Happy National Pancake Day!