California Highway Patrol officers stumbled onto a local gold mine. Local news outlets and the department reports that a two-month-long investigation led authorities to a home where $2.3 million worth of vehicles (35 in total) were stored.

The California Highway Patrol’s Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit began its investigation of the suspect two months ago . This individual allegedly went around to local dealerships and fraudulently purchased the vehicles, though no details have been released as to how the suspect went about purchasing the cars. Given the investigation is still open, that’s understandable.

Authorities did say that the dealerships were not involved and had no idea that the cars were being purchased fraudulently. Many of these cars were just stored as if they were discarded or abandoned. We’re not just talking about some basic Mercedes C Classes or Audi A3s . Among the vehicles that can be seen in photos released by the department:

Aston Martin Vantage

C8 Corvette

Various Mercedes SUVs

What looks to be a BMW X3

This is all in addition to various Land Rover , Jaguar , Bentley , Lexus and Porsche vehicles. Those parked vehicles lead authorities to an even bigger bust inside of the home:



In addition to the recovered vehicles, one suspect was arrested, a firearm was seized, and an indoor marijuana grow operation of well over 400 plants was discovered.

The value of all 35 vehicles, excluding the pot plants and weapons is $2.3 million. A 39-year-old suspect was arrested but has since posted bail.

Honestly, I’m more concerned about the cars . I’d be willing to bet that many of these could be picked up for absurdly cheap prices were they to go to a police auction. Unfortunately, given the laws here, these cars will tragically end up being sent to the crusher.