While the Land Rover may be one of the world’s most iconic 4X4s in existence, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Hi-Cap pickup might be one of its less familiar editions. Let’s see how relatable its price turns out to be.

It’s not often that a manufacturer harkens back to an earlier age, and another brand, but that was just what Audi did with the introduction of the TT in the late 1990s. The small sportster celebrated the 1938 Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (hence TT) win by DKW, one of Audi’s sister brands under the Auto Union umbrella. As added reinforcement of the family affair, the TT’s styling was also intended to evoke that of the Auto Union racers from the same era.

The 2008 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro we looked at yesterday carried all that history on its broad, squat shoulders. It also offered a compelling drivetrain, a fun-in-the-sun convertible roof, and a $17,800 price tag. That last attribute was a tough one for about half of you to swallow as the car hit the finish line with an incredibly narrow 53 percent (rounded up) Nice Price win.

Advertisement

Happily, that was our third straight win this week. Let’s try and keep the ball rolling with this 1987 Land Rover 110 High Capacity pickup truck. Of course, as evidenced by Brexit and Boris Johnson, the British do like to muck things up when they’re offered the chance so we’ll see how it goes.

First off, though, a little bit of history to acquaint ourselves with this model. Land Rover debuted the 110 in 1983 as an evolution of the original Land Rover truck that helped win the war. The major changes to the massaged model were a switch to a Range Rover-derived coil spring suspension front and rea r and the adoption of a naming convention based on wheelbase measured in centi meters.

Eventually, the 110 and shorter 90 models would morph into the more familiar Defender line, and that would last all the way up until 2016 in that near original form. The current Defender-badged Land Rover has nothing to do with the original save for its name and some styling nods,

Advertisement

This particular 110 is a rare pickup model and features the High Capacity (Hi-Cap) chassis. That means some additional structure between the body and frame and leaf springs in place of the updated coils in the back.

Advertisement

It’s a handsome truck, with a roof featuring wrap-around quarter glass that makes it reminiscent of a ’50s Chevy 5-Window. That roof is removable (after a struggle, naturally) and the windshield frame can be folded down, should the mood hit.

The rest of the bodywork appears solid and without major flaws, although this looks to be a driver and not a show truck. Later Defender wheels offer a bit of fancification, as do the front fender flares and diamond plate accents. Up front, there’s a Warn winch for when the 4WD gets in over its head.

Advertisement

The cabin offers three-across seating and new upholstery on those seats. Those face the standard piecemeal Land Rover dash and sparse, rubber-matted floor and bare tunnel. Under that tunnel lives a five-speed manual gearbox and LT230 two-speed transfer case. The latter is one of the best in the biz.

Advertisement

Powering this 110 is a 2.5 liter turbo diesel four-cylinder with iron block and head. The 19J “Diesel Turbo” was developed by Land Rover as a strengthened version of the non-turbo 2.5, and with the side-saddle snail, it makes a thundering 85 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. Okay, maybe not thundering.

Advertisement

According to the ad, this one has seen a new turbo, installed by someplace called Tim’s Turbos. I guess the seller assumes that to be a place that’s famous enough to warrant mentioning. It also has new Pirelli tires, refinished wheels, and the aforementioned reupholstered triplets in the cabin. Apparently, there are a number of other new parts on the truck as well. The title is clean and the odometer reads 98,000 miles.

The asking price is a cool $38,500 and before you poop a building block over that, take a gander at other Land Rover prices on the market. Once you’ve done that, scamper back here and make your voice heard.

Advertisement

What do you think, is this patina’d pickup worth that $38,500 asking? Or, does that price require too high a capacity bank account to afford?

You decide!

Advertisement

Washington, DC Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to gagagarage_usa for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

