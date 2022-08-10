The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice TT 3.2 claims it has only been driven summers, which is a shame because these are fun year-round. Let’s see what such fun might reasonably cost.

Revolutionary fomenter Patrick Henry made the demand to “give me liberty or give me death,” thus securing the promise of the Virginia Colony’s troops for America’s War of Independence. Thankfully, few of us are quite so fervent or as extreme. Our far more modest demands seem to fall somewhere along the lines of just wanting decent, fuss-free cars at reasonable prices.

Fortunately for us, the 1981 Fiat Spider 2000 we looked at yesterday delivered on both of those accounts. That car proved to be a well-presented and seemingly well-kept classic with turn-key appeal and a $9,500 asking price. So appealing was the car and the price, in fact, that together they earned a solid 84 percent Nice Price win. That was our second elevated opposable digit of the week.

Let’s see if today’s 2008 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro can pull off a three-peat.

It’s kind of hard to fathom that the Audi TT has been around for three full generations now. It’s perhaps more understandable when one considers that the model actually made its debut all the way back in 1998. It’s that first-generation model that most people think of when the TT is mentioned. That’s perhaps because of its retro-cool styling, or the recall undertaken by Audi to address the somewhat squirrelly handling the early cars exhibited, brought about by the aerodynamics of that retro design.

Regardless, I don’t think many people give the latter TT generations the fair shake they deserve.

This one, in black over a cream leather interior, is kitted in rare fashion. A nd, aside from some obvious signs of wear and tear, it seems to be in fine fettle. Most importantly, This TT carries the 3.2 liter VR6 engine and six-speed stick along with its expected Quattro AWD drivetrain. That makes the car a lot more Volkswagen than Audi under its skirts, but since it’s sharing many of its mechanicals with the VW Golf R32 there’s little shame in the association.

In the TT, that 3.2 VR6 makes a healthy 247 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. It also makes some wonderful noises, at times snarling and at others shouting as though an angry tiger is getting its tail t wisted .

Pair that with the engaging six-speed stick and confidence-inspiring Quattro-branded AWD, and the TT can be a barrel of monkeys (and not the poo-throwing kind) to drive.

According to the ad, this one has only 66,500 miles on it and comes with a clean title and a history of being pampered. Tires are Pirelli Cinturato P7s that are claimed to be “practically new” and wrap-around factory alloys that have been given the black-out treatment. Those wheels are the first sign of imperfection as the one highlighted in one of the ad’s pictures shows a noticeable bit of curb rash on the lip. Other than that, the exterior of the car appears to be in excellent shape, as does the canvas top and glass. Laudably, the car also still carries its minimal brightwork lending a bit of subtle bling to its game .

Inside, the cabin carries a strong R8 vibe, with highly bolstered seats and a console that rises up to meet the dash. Bettering its big brother, though, the TT has five air vents in its dash. More evidence of the car’s life is presented in the creasing and sheen of the driver’s throne. That seems like it could stand some attention, but appear s perfectly serviceable otherwise.

In fact, the car as a whole seems ready to rock. The seller describes it as mechanically perfect and aesthetically excellent. That condition and the low mileage are apparently because the TT has only done summer duty, its owner choosing not to subject it to harsh Michigan winters.

N ow, however, we’re going to subject the Audi to our scrutiny, at least when it comes to the seller’s $17,800 asking price. What do you think, is that a fair price for this VR6-equipped TT as it’s described in its ad ? Or, rare as it might be, is that just too much for a car that’s long been a fair-weather friend?

You decide!



Toledo, Ohio, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Don R. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

