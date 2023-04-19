Audi to Test 2026 Formula 1 Power Unit by End of 2023

Despite being three years away from the 2026 Formula 1 season, it is already one of the most anticipated moments in racing’s future. Ford is returning to the world championship in a partnership with Red Bull Racing. Audi is entering F1 for the first time as a power unit manufacturer and aims to get up to speed as quickly as possible. The German manufacturer has stated it will test a completed 2026 power unit before the end of this year.

In case you missed it:

Audi publicly debuted its Formula 1 effort at Auto Shanghai in China this week. Automotive News reported that Audi decided to launch in China because of its importance to Volkswagen Group. The debut also highlights how far along the program is in less than a year. Audi began testing a single-cylinder prototype engine late last year. Now, the automaker expects to have a completed V6 hybrid power unit on its test bench before 2023 is over.

Audi also intends to complete staff hiring for the F1 program by the end of the year. The automaker stated:

More than 260 specialists are already on board. The core of the development team consists of experienced Audi Sport and Audi employees with many years of diverse expertise in electric motorsport. They are joined by specialists with Formula 1 expertise who have been sourced externally and will strengthen the team in a targeted manner. By the end of the year, the hiring of staff should be completed, and the team will consist of more than 300 employees.

In 2026, Sauber will be competing as Audi’s factory team. The Swiss-based team is currently racing in its final season as the Alfa Romeo team while using Ferrari power units. Sauber will continue to race in F1 with Ferrari engines until 2026.