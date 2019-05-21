Nice Price Or Crack Pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

Small pickups like today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe S10 aren’t crowding new car dealer lots like they once did. This one comes with Corvette power so it might draw a crowd on its own accord. That is, if its price doesn’t scare them away.

We all greeted yesterday’s 1977 Volkswagen Dasher like it was a long, lost friend. Chest bumps were shared, and we wrapped up by extolling that we’d need to do this again real soon.

That warmth and affection apparently extended to the Dasher’s modest $3,800 asking. Not only do we not get to see Dashers any more, but to have one in such fine fettle meant that price earned itself a solid 74 percent Nice Price win. Now we’ll just have to find the world’s nicest VW 412 for the same asking. You know, for counterpoint.

Speaking of points, I recently rewatched the Harry Nilsson-penned animated movie, The Point, just for feces and fun. The music was as good as I remember from when I was a wee tyke, but the plot was a different story. Actually, it was the same story. I just remember it being… well, better.

Advertisement

Having a point is not always necessary. Take for example this 1993 Chevrolet S10 pickup. It rocks a mighty LT1, late out of a ’95 Caprice cop car. There’s not really much of a point to dropping a big mill into a small truck unless you want to get all squirrelly with the back tires. That is however, exactly something we all know we’d want to do if we were left to our own devices.

We of course, don’t need to do that since this truck is already V8 imbued and is already on sale. It’s as though it was meant to be! And, seeing as such, let’s delve in a little deeper. Follow me.

The LT1 here is mated to a 4L60E 4-speed automatic transmission and both are controlled by Chevy’s re-mappable PCM brain. That in fact, has been remapped. The install is claimed to have been professionally handled, and looks pretty tidy, as you can see below.

Advertisement

There’s 89K on the engine and transmission and 135K on the truck itself, and amazingly it doesn’t show either those miles or its years. Well, in the ad at least.

The truck is a shortbed and comes in Birch White paint. That appears without issue and covers a body that’s seemingly rust free and exceedingly clean.

Advertisement

Eighteen-inch Ridler 695 wheels underpin all that, and those are wrapped in new General G-Max tires. A Posi rear end out of a ’79 Firebird keeps the back tires in line, while a disc brake conversion on the same end ensures you’ll get to say when the party’s over.

The interior presents in blue with a cloth bench and a decent enough looking dash. An aftermarket wood and billet steering wheel greets the driver, and is a nice accent. If that’s not your cup of tea then the stock tiller comes with the truck too. A modern head unit sits in the dash and plays through newish speakers than hide behind the factory grilles.

Advertisement

Mechanically, the truck seems well sorted. Cooling is by way of a Corvette radiator that is a recent addition. The A/C is said to run cold, and just the fact that the conversion included that often overlooked element is a major plus. The exhaust is a custom job, but there’s no word in the ad whether or not it includes the cats or if it’s an emissions rebel.

The title is clean and the truck is said to have spent the last 16 years as a garage-kept toy. Extensive receipts and a claim of over $16K invested comes along for the ride.

Advertisement

The price tag for all this is $8,500, and while that might not be belly button lint money, it’s still not crazy, right? I guess that’s what we’re here to find out. What do you think, is this LT1 rocking S10 worth the dropping of $8,500? Or, is this a little pickup that’s just priced too big?

You decide!



Advertisement

Richmond, VA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

