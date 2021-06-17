Photo : Craigslist

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice 4Runner claims in the ad to be in no rush to sell. We’ll have to decide if that sense of non-urgency is reflected in the price.

Being miscast in Hollywood can oftentimes be a career killer. The seller of yesterday’s Simpson-bodied 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata won’t suffer so dramatic an end, but having placed the car in “auto parts” rather than “autos,” will limit the roadster’s exposure and hence the opportunity to find a new home. At $10,500, many of you felt the Miata’s price was miscast as well, a fact reflected in the overwhelming 67 percent No Dice loss that was cast as the Miata’s fate .

If you think about Hollywood and the movie and TV industry you might note how much better looking most everyone on-screen appears compared to those of us walking around in real life. How do they get their teeth so damn white? Still, not everyone in Hollywood is the epitome of aesthetic perfection. In fact, there are a number of people who have made it in the industry because of their talent and not just because of their looks. I’m looking at the two of you, Danny DeVito and Jack Nicholson.

Photo : Craigslist

I bring this all up so as to properly set the stage for today’s 1998 Toyota 4Runner. That’s necessary because, while it’s a model that carries a strong reputation for getting the job done, this particular one has a few, shall we say, aesthetic flaws.

Most of the dings and dents on the truck seem to be pure visual blight, with the only one affecting function seeming to be a roof-top dent that prevents the moonroof from opening. The seller claims no knowledge of how that dent may have got there.

The white paint does its best to mask the multitude of bodywork warts but there’s only so far that it can go. Some of the dings are in the chrome-plated bumpers which I guess is what they are for so that’s a bit more acceptable. Minor rust is evident in one or more of the blemishes making those the highest priority for some sort of repair, although to be fair, nothing looks really to be all that bad .

Photo : Craigslist

With the exterior issues, you might think the interior would be a total disaster, but it’s actually pretty nice looking. According to the ad, that’s owed to the donation from a lower-mileage 4Runner of the seats and door cards. They all look great and are accented by one of those woodgrain dash appliqué kits people order off of eBay when it’s late at night and they’ve had too much to drink .

Photo : Craigslist

Putting the a esthetics aside for the moment , this 4Runner does seem to have its mechanicals in order. And, that’s despite having done over 254,000 miles. The list of maintenance and repairs that have been undertaken on the truck over the past two years includes the timing belt and water pump, a new clutch, ignition components, fluids, a starter, and lower ball joints in the front. The seller claims to have invested in all of this work to make the truck a reliable ride for long trips.

Photo : Craigslist

Those trips would be made possible by the 3.4-liter 5VZ-FE V6 and five-speed stick combo. So equipped, this truck should be able to muster 183 horsepower and 217 lb-ft of torque. That’s available to all four wheels through Toyota’s part-time 4WD system.

From what the seller says, the title is clear and the truck has passed a recent smog test. It carries current registration through September, and while that will be here before you know it, the ad claims they are in no rush to sell. Well, la-de-freaking-dah.

Photo : Craigslist

The asking price is $7,000 and yes, that’s perhaps evidence that these are crazy times for the used vehicle market. C onsider, though, that the 4Runner had a rep before all that even happened and hence tends to carry a premium all its own. This one has some visual imperfections and high mileage, but seems cared for otherwise and should still have a good bit of adventure left in it. Could that all add up to $7,000?

What do you think, is this 4Runner worth that kind of cash? Or, do the truck’s dings make you not want to put that big of a dent in your wallet?

You decide!

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!

