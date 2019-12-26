At $6,000, Could You See Some Utility In Buying This 2008 Range Rover Sport?

Photo : Craigslist

Today is Boxing Day, a traditional day of charitable giving following Christmas that originated in the British Isles in the early 19th Century. Coincidentally, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Range Rover also originated in Great Britain and is kind of boxy. Let’s see if its price makes it the perfect gift to you.

If you’ve ever seen the old British puppet show Thunderbirds Are Go you’ll understand just exactly how weird the 1960s were. The 1965 Ford Thunderbird we looked at on Tuesday showed a good bit of that ‘60s funkiness but thankfully without any creepy puppets involved.

Not only that but with its modest $2,999 price and seemingly decent shape, that T-bird was well placed to haul in an overwhelming 92 percent Nice Price win. Talk about your holiday cheer!

Speaking of which, we’re five days into Hanukkah, still reeling from a consumer-laden Christmas, and are starting Kwanzaa and looking forward to the New Years’ festivities. I don’t know about you, but I’m bushed.

Seeing as it’s the holidays, let’s look today at a 2008 Range Rover Sport. What does that particular model have to do with the holiday season? Absolutely nothing. I thought we’d all appreciate a break.

The Range Rover Sport debuted in 2005 as a fantastically less exciting production take on the 2004 Range Stormer show car. The Detroit Auto Show debutant featured a taut coupé body with a low roofline and gull-wing doors. The production car, which used a lot of the existing Disco’s underpinnings , offered up five regular doors (not even millionaire doors!) and an overall length just shy of your standard, Range Rover non-Sport.

Still, the Sport did have a slightly lower roofline, and was suspended for the road and not the rocks.

Being an unblown HSE, it rocks a 300 horsepower 4.4-litre edition of the Jaguar AJ-V8. That offers up 315 lb-ft of torque and can move the 5,400 pound Sport with reasonable alacrity. A six-speed ZF “CommandShift” automatic backs that up and power is sent to all four wheels through Range Rover’s full-time AWD system. As spec’d, you can expect to get fuel mileage in the tweens around town.

That’s okay though, because you’ll be sitting in some pretty luxurious digs while sopping up all that dead dino. This b lack on black Range Rover Sport still looks aggressively elegant, sort of like James Bond if he was really jacked. The paint here still seems to hold a shine and doesn’t look to have faded over time or thinned from too many poor detailings. Bumpers appear scuff-free and all the chunky rocker trim remains intact.

The only downsides on the exterior are miasmic headlamp lenses and some minor curb rash on the factory alloy wheels.

The interior has faired equally well over the years and the truck’s 145,000-mile life. The leather upholstery is in remarkably good shape, as are all of the digital screens which still seem to still carry their full complement of pixels. You get a lot of kit in the Sport, including a sat-nav screen in the dash, heated seats, and some lovely lumber strategically placed throughout the cabin. Everything is power-operated in here, and the seller makes no mention of any failings of those complicated elements.

The ad does note the car’s title to be clear, and that it carries new tires all the way around. It’s promoted it as an “ALL SEASON TRUCK” which means it’s even good for HOLIDAY SEASON making it a perfect candidate for us this week.

The asking price is $6,000, and much like the Audi Q7 Diesel we looked at last week, this is a biggish wagon that’s old enough that reliability and durability may come into question. The question for you is whether that $6,000 price makes that roll of the dice worthwhile.

You decide!



Staten Island, NY Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.