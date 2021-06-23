At $58,777, Is This 2013 Lotus Evora An Evocative Opportunity?

Photo : Craigslist

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Evora prompts prospective buyers to “get ready to be impressed!!” Before any of you do that, however, let’s see how impressive its price proves to be.

This just in — oddball semi-anonymous Japanese car wins boffo reviews from car fanatics! That’s right, both the comments and the votes heaped praise on yesterday’s 2002 Mazda Millenia S and its $5,450 asking price. Rare, laudably capable, and in decent shape for its age, that fancy Mazda can add W inner to its charm bracelet tchotchkes with an amazing 79 percent Nice Price triumph.

How easily impressed are you? The ad for today’s 2013 Lotus Evora claims that the car is “immaculate in every possible way,” and because of that, the seller warns that prior to viewing the car you will need to get “ready to be impressed.”

Now, the Evora in general is a pretty impressive car. Not just for its capabilities — which are extremely rewarding to experience — but also for the fact that Lotus was able to deliver the car as a fully conceived and executed automobile. That might not be so big a deal if the car came from say, Porsche or Ford, but for Lotus whose pockets are perennially empty, it was a master-class achievement.

This one is the standard Evora, not the S. That means that the 3.5-liter Toyota 2GR-FE V6 sitting just aft of the cabin lacks a supercharger. Naturally a spirated, the engine is still capable of a healthy 276 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an Aisin-sourced Intelligent Precision Shift (IPS) six-speed automatic. That comes with column-mounted flappy padd le s for driver entertainment. To date, this drivetrain combo has pushed the petite 2+2 to just a modest 19,550 miles.

Speaking of dates, the ad is a bit confusing as to this car’s sales dates. The model is a 2013 — a fact confirmed by a VIN search — but the seller claims it to have been first sold in 2017. Does that mean that it sat on a dealer lot, perhaps as a demonstrator or lunch-fetcher for four years? Alternatively, the seller could mean that it was sold to them in 2017.

Regardless, the warranty ran out in 2020 so now it’s a Lotus that’s free of the encumbrances of dealer-only service. Woo-hoo!

The only upgrade noted in the ad is a set of black-painted alloy wheels, which look fetching below the silver bullet paint . Typically owners of these cars like to toss the factory exhaust and fit louder pipes so the neighbors know they’re special. This car seemingly attempts to keep the peace. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the interior, the boot, or the engine bay so we can’t really confirm the seller’s aggrandization of the car’s condition. It actually appears that there’s limited room in the driveway where the ad’s pictures were snapped to get a shot of the cabin, a problem that seemingly could have been overcome by moving the car back perhaps fifteen feet.

There’s a clean title to accompany the clean car. That’s good news since a lot of later Lotus models carry tainted titles owing to minor issues that are simply too expensive for insurers to repair due to Lotus’ problematic parts catalog. This Evora looks to need nothing and has pretty much everything you could want from a small sports car, plus it’s a lot rarer and more interesting than the competing (and non-+2) Porsche Cayman.

With an asking price of $58,777, this Evora is also one of the cheapest examples on the market today. The question for you lot is whether that’s cheap enough. What do you think, is the concept of this “immaculate” Evora worth that $58,777 asking? Or, does that price leave you unimpressed?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

