Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Blazer Xtreme proves one thing I’ll bet you didn’t know, which is that Chevy was still building two-door Blazers well into this century. Let’s see if this special edition is priced to make it sell today.

Climate change! Shrinking national parks! Public restrooms! Hippies! It seems that every day another impediment is lobbed at our ability to head out and enjoy the great outdoors. As such, we all better get out there while we still can.

We most likely won’t be doing so in yesterday’s 1987 Toyota Pickup custom camper. No, too many of you took issue with the camper portion of that automotive equation, fearing the idea of sleeping in something that looked a little too much like the Hansel & Gretel witch’s Viking oven. At $5,200, that aesthetic killed its chances at financial redemption, causing it to fall in a 67 percent Crack Pipe loss.

Hey, I want you to do something for me—go outside and count all the two-door automobiles you see. Make sure you include all the crossovers and SUVs. It’s okay, I’ll wait.

Okay, how many were there? I’ll bet the answer lies somewhere between “not many” and “what’s a two-door?” The simple matter is that few manufacturers are doing two-doors these days outside of specialty cars like the Mustang, Miata, and Corvette. The Germans still seem to fine value in the bodystyle, as BMW and Mercedes both offer two-doors across a couple of models. Volkswagen on the other hand, will stop offering anything less than four doors here in the U.S. once the New Beetle dies later this year.

When it comes to SUVs and Crossovers the two door (or more rightly, three door) body has long gone the way of Elvis. Oh sure, Jeep still offers a two-door Wrangler—the Sport—but when was the last time you saw one of those even being advertised?

The reasons are all market driven—few people enjoyed clambering in and out of the back seats of two-door trucks and wagons—but there’s no denying that for the extra utility that four doors affords, you do give up something in the sense of sportiness and panache.

This 2003 Chevy Blazer Xtreme looks hella sporty. With its factory body kit and loud yellow paint it’s also pretty in your face; dare I say it, even extreme.

The Xtreme kit encompassed the rocker extensions, body-color front facia and a unique Z87 suspension, the latter featuring a lower ride height with upgraded springs and shocks. The Blazer edition was a derivative of the S-10 Xtreme and was only available on the two-door bodystyle with 2WD underpinning.

This is a looks but not books package, as the engine here is the same 190 horsepower 4.3-litre Vortec V6 you’d get in your base Blazer. That’s backed up by a four-speed 4L60-E automatic operated via a console-located T-handle. None of that is anything worth metaphorically dampening your panties over, but in all it’s a pretty solid and fairly fuss-free drivetrain. The ad states this setup ‘runs and drives great.’

The Xtreme bodywork wrapped around that greatness is in fairly good shape. The paint is holding its own, although there are a few boogers of note. Those include some scratches on the driver’s side front wheel arch, and some additional scrapes on the airdam under the nose. The factory alloys have been replaced with a set American Racing wheels and those could use a good polish.

The interior looks perfectly serviceable albeit from the era when GM really didn’t give a shit about car interiors. All the buttons and switches are a nasty grey color and overall the styling feels excessively puffy. That being said, it’s probably a very comfortable place to spend some road time, with working A/C and heat, and an aftermarket Kenwood for your tunes.

The seller advertises the truck as low mileage, but at 120,000 I don’t know if it really qualifies as such. Regardless, those aren’t deal killer miles and the truck comes with clean title so nothing onerous has apparently happened of the course of their accumulation.

As I noted earlier and often, two-door SUVs are really not much of a thing any more. GM kept the two-door blazer around for fleet and government sales even after the four-port edition had been replaced by the four-door only Trailblazer.

Would you want a two-door mini-Blazer? Maybe. At $4,500 would you consider this Xtreme example? I guess we’ll have to find out.

What do you think about this fairly rare and Xtreme Blazer and that $4,500 asking? Does that seem like a deal to live in a two-door past? Or, is that too much for what’s these days obviously too few doors?

H/T to Neal R for the hookup!

