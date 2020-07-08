At $20,000, Is It High Time Someone Buys This Extremely Tall 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel?

Photo : Craigslist

Big trucks are where it’s at right now in the auto market, and today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Ram is pretty big . Let’s see if this imposing truck can account for its also big price.

Greek Mythology is filled with minor deities. They all served to fill in the cracks around all the major gods’ activities, so much so that y ou couldn’t swing a nekrí gáta back then without hitting one. In that manner, they covered little things like rainbows and whirlpools while still demanding fealty despite their secondary status.

I think yesterday’s 1997 Buell S3 Thunderbolt was much like one of those lesser gods. Was it the best bike Buell ever produced? No, it’s been proven to be a relatively heavy and somewhat ungainly design. But it’s still a Buell and that counts for something. In the case of that Thunderbolt and its $3,000 asking, it counted for a 64 percent Nice Price win. I guess the gods were truly smiling on it.

Photo : Craigslist

Look let’s be honest, n one of us is a god. At least I assume that to be the case. If you wanted to lord your position from on high in a deity-like fashion, at least while driving, then you may want to take advantage of a tall truck. Maybe even one exactly like today’s 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 Diesel.

Height isn’t the only direction where this Ram pick up gives you a little extra. It also rocks the 2+2 door extended cab and a long bed for cargo in back. Just mind that lift-over height.

Photo : Craigslist

It’s the raise that most likely gets a rise out of you, however. That’s accomplished via a jacked-up suspension to which have been mounted 40-inch tires on 20x14-inch deep dish alloy wheels. It helps that the truck is 4WD and that is aided by a new rear diff and a custom aluminum driveshaft.

Photo : Craigslist

Power for the beast is provided by Cummins legendary 5.9 24v straight-six. In 2001 guise that mill is good for 235 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. A fun fact, that engine alone tips the scales at about 1,150 pounds.

A six-speed manual backs up the smoker and that is said to be a new addition to the truck. There are 220,000 miles on the rig as a whole.

Aesthetically, the Ram satisfies as well with burgundy paint and towing mirrors so wide that they would put Dumbo to shame. Color-matched fender flares help contain those big-ass tires while aftermarket head and tail lamps dress things up a bit. There’s no indication that this truck has lived a hard life, nor does it exhibit any sign of road rot or body damage.

Photo : Craigslist

The interior is appreciably upscale, with leather seating and fake woodgrain on the dash. There are a number of questionable holes drilled in that dash, evidence perhaps of former lights or switches no longer needed. An aftermarket head unit provides the tunes, and overall the space looks pretty serviceable.

You’d still need a ladder or running start to get in there to tell that, but once in you’re going to have a pretty commanding view of everybody below you. The fatty exhaust is also pretty far away at that height so while the truck is likely noisy as hell, at least you won’t have to be covered in diesel soot driving around.

Photo : Craigslist

The seller claims a clean title and too much money invested. I don’t know what that matters for the sale, but if it’s important for the seller to note, I’m not going to complain.

After all, complaining is your job, right? That’s why we’re here, to either praise or complain about this massive truck and its $20,000 price. On which side of that fence do you lie? Do you think this huge diesel truck is worth that price as it’s kitted? Or, is both the truck and the price just too much for you?

You decide!

Seattle, WA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Dan F. for the hookup!

