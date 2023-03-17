At $17,500, Does This 2008 Mitsubishi Evolution X Mark the Spot?

As the venerated model’s tenth edition, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Evo GSR is not as raw-edged as its predecessors, nor as fancy as its MR sibling. We’ll need to decide what those trade-offs mean in today’s dollars.

Lake Tahoe, which sits at the crook of the California/Nevada border is over 2 million years old. Its creation resulted from the combined forces over time of continental plate shifts, ice-age glaciers, and, if all that wasn’t enough, a volcano.

The 1995 Chevy Tahoe Sport we looked at yesterday lacked the history of its namesake lake, but, with a manual transmission and seemingly solid two-door body, it proved just as rare and appealing. Unfortunately, it also had a few issues. First and foremost was its mileage, which was approaching a quarter million. Then there were the aesthetic blemishes. The paint was rough in patches, and the plastics were faded. The question for all of you was whether or not the pros outweighed the cons and the $9,000 asking price. In the end, they did not, as you all gave the truck a 75 percent No Dice loss.

It’s amazing to think that Tahoe — the lake — has been sitting there the entire time that we’ve all been evolving from tree-living poop-flingers to our current state of upright walkers and social media followers. Evolution generally takes unfathomable generations over eons of time to effect major change. Or if you’re the COVID virus, about a week.

In the case of today’s 2008 Mitsubishi Evolution X, however, change took place over the course of just a few decades and 10 iterations. Does that make this, the 10th, or GenX Evo the best of the breed? The fittest to have survived? The alpha and omega?

That’s debatable. The Evo X is considered to be a bit softer-edged when compared to its nine predecessors, and to have a few more concessions to livability as a result. Some may consider that evolution while others consider it a step back.

The basic car still follows the same pattern as before. That takes the staid compact Lancer four-door and turns it rabid by way of a twitchy high-output turbo four, close-ratio gearbox, and secure-footed all-the-time AWD drivetrain. For the Evo X, Mitsubishi created a new 1998 cc DOHC four, the 4B11T, which with one of Mitsubishi’s own turbochargers and a honking-big intercooler pumps out 295 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.

Here in this GSR model, that works through a five-speed manual. The higher-spec MR edition gets an extra cog in three-pedal guise or could be had with a dual-clutch automatic. In this Evo’s case, the engine breathes through an AEM cold air intake which could move the needle on pony power either way. That intake, along with an aftermarket shift knob and upgraded stereo, seem to be the only notable mods on the car.

According to the seller, the Evo has done 160,000 miles and shows “No issues no engine lights no weird noises.” It’s also claimed to be leak-free. For all you legal eagles, it sports a clean title and a current smog certificate.

The miles are not evident on either the bodywork, painted in Rally Red Metallic, or the Recaro-equipped interior. Dark gray factory alloys underpin and fill the flared fenders sufficiently , wrapping around factory Brembos. The Evo X may be a bit softer than its nine ancestors, but it still looks the part with its slats and wings and those fat fender bulges. More than half a decade since the Evo went out of production, the design still looks reasonably fresh and almost rally ready.

What we’re going to have to decide is whether we’re ready to anoint this Evo a winner at its $17,500 asking price. What do you say, for that much should a buyer sign their X on the line to take on the title? Or, considering the car as a whole, should the seller consider de-evolving that price tag to a lower state?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace out of Fontana, California, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

