At $9,000, Is This Dealer-Offered 1995 Chevy Tahoe Sport a Deal?

People say “they don’t make ‘em like they used to ” and in the case of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe, that’s a spot-on assertion. Let’s see what such old-school cool might reasonably be worth.

When I was vacationing in Greece a few years back, I was amazed to discover that pretty much everyone I met was incredibly good-looking and impeccably dressed. It sure made me feel like a schlub. Being good-looking and dressing the part is almost always a plus . The 2002 BMW 330Ci we looked at yesterday, unfortunately, wasn’t good-looking. A fading clear coat, a fender dent, and some chipping paint were all flaws that detracted from the car’s overall appearance. On the plus side, it seemed to have decently-sorted mechanicals and a manual gearbox. It also had a $3,999 price tag, which looked good enough to earn the Bimmer a solid 65 percent Nice Price win.

Advertisement

Sometimes a bit of a ruffled look can be a good thing. It implies a strong and capable work ethic and hence can allow certain flaws to be overlooked. Take this 1995 Chevy Tahoe Sport as an example. It suffers from the same fading clear coat and other age-related wear as yesterday’s BMW, but on the Chevy, it likely doesn’t significantly detract from the truck’s appeal.

According to the ad, this Tahoe has, to date, done a substantial 240,178 . Those have been made possible by a drivetrain comprised of a 200-horsepower LO5 5.7-liter V8 and a five-speed manual gearbox driving a two-speed, part-time 4WD system. A ll of that is bolted to a ladder frame derived from the Silverado and topped with a two-door body that, while showing its age, still looks pretty serviceable. The Emerald Green paint is ok in most places, with the hood showing most of the weathering and moderate peppering on the nose. The factory alloys also look a little scruffy but aren’t too bad.

G/O Media may get a commission 49% off Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet Luxury bidet

This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight. Buy for $340 at Amazon Advertisement

Inside, it’s much the same news. The beige cloth upholstery has held up amazingly well, as have most all of the plastics. This being a 1995 model, it sports a driver’s side airbag but lets the passenger make do with just a belt. Factory HVAC and stereo populate the dash as does an aftermarket satellite radio receiver. In the back-back, there’s a full-sized spare taking up space. Below the rear gate, the truck sports a trailer hitch with a full-sized receiver.

Advertisement

This is a dealer-offered truck and in true deal fashion, the ad claims that this Tahoe “is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate.” It comes with a clean title and is said to be a “classic vehicle.” The asking price for this near- beauty is $9,000. Add to that any taxes and license fees the dealer might be desirous of throwing in for good measure.

Advertisement

Considering all that, does this Tahoe present as a deal at that $9,000 asking? It has lots of miles and looks the part. On the other hand, these are fairly stout trucks, and with its two doors and stick shift, this one is reasonably rare.

Advertisement

What do you say, is it worth its asking? Or, is the dealer dreaming?

You decide!

Advertisement

Hudson Valley, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Matthew Murphy for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

