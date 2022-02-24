The ad for today’s Nice Price or No Dice WRX contains not one but five exclamation marks, so ec static is the seller in singing its praises. Let’s see what sort of exclamations its price elicits from all of you.

While considering the $9,500 asking price on yesterday’s 2009 Mazda RX-8, a number of you commented on the questionable quality of that last generation of rotary rockets. It should be noted that by the time our candidate car was built, Mazda had pretty much sorted most of the issues out, and as is often the case with cars, it was a short time later than the company canceled the rotary entirely. Contrastingly, most of you weren’t willing to give up on Wednesday’s car, earning the Mazda a solid 72 percent Nice Price win for its trouble.

Speaking of trouble, what kind of shenanigans do you think you could get into with today’s 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited? I mean, after all, it is a rally-bred AWD sports saloon with a snarling turbocharged and intercooled 224 horsepower flat-four under the hood and a five-speed stick.

Being an ’07 model, this WRX has a number of notable changes from the previous year. Most of those center around cost containment for Subaru and include a total revamp of the suspension system, replacing most of the aluminum componentry with steel pieces. That makes it a bit heavier, with a tad more unsprung weight, but perhaps that’s appropriate considering that Subaru’s parent company is Fuji Heavy Industries. Maybe to balance things out a bit, t his one wears coil-overs in place of its factory struts and springs.

One thing that didn’t change this model year was the WRX ’s somewhat polarizing nose design. The three-section grille, which Subaru applied to both Impreza and Tribeca, has been compared to some sort of stylized woman’s ne ther bits wearing wings. Seeing that requires a bit of a stretch of the ol’ imagination but once someone calls it out it somehow sticks.

We can all get over that since few of us are actually 12 years old, and because the rest of this WRX seems laudably well-kept for its 15 years and 150,000 miles of use. The car is painted Newport Blue, which I think most of these were, paired with a leather interior hued in somber black.

The paint is also complemented by a set of gold Enkei alloys and the ad says that a second set of wheels joins the party in the sale. The wheels — those on the car, at least — exhibit no sign of curb rash, nor does the bodywork show any major dings or scratches. The headlamps have been replaced with aftermarket units and hence have nice clear lenses and some fancy DRL elements.

Inside, things look totally livable with minimal wear on the leather seating surfaces or any of the tactile elements. An aftermarket boost gauge has been plopped on the steering column, but that’s countered by the factory stereo in the center stack. Everything else looks laudably stock and ready to rock.

According to the ad, the car “Drives like new excellent condition!” It also comes with “Service records from day one!” There are a few more exclamation marks in the ad, evidence that the seller is very excited about the car and wants us to feel the same way too. If the ad’s pictures are anything to go on, t he seller wants us to be excited about their Honda S2000 too.

Of course, if they were really that excited about the WRX, they’d be keeping the car instead of asking $17,500 for it on Craigslist. We’ll just have to see how excited you all get about that price.

What do you say, is this clean-title hot Impreza worth that $17,500 asking as it sits? Or, is it the price tag that makes this WRX l imited ?

You decide!

Lincoln, Nebraska, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to glemon for the hookup!

