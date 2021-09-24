Today’s Nice Price or No Dice SC 430 has a cassette player in its dash and the model is notable for being one of the last sold in the States with that feature. Let’s see if that alone can make its price worthwhile.

To me at least, the 66 percent No Dice loss garnered by yesterday’s 2006 BMW Z3 M Coupe came as unexpected. At $30,900, the car was at the bottom of the M Coupe market, and it must have sold for somewhere near that since the seller pulled the ad around the time we started our festivities. It apparently didn’t sell to any of us, however, so I guess we’ll never know who disagreed enough with our vote to make that hot little Bimmer their own.

I’ll have to say this is probably the last time in history that you’ll see two articles on Lexus’ SC 430 model show up here within 48 hours of one another. Remarkably, it was just a happy coincidence and not some sort of insidious initial step by the shadow community of SC 430 cultists to achieve the twin goals of world domination and a modicum of respect for their car club.

The reason for us to look at today’s 2003 Lexus SC 430 is quite obvious from the pics . I mean, just look at it!

Of course, the styling is still the same old sad blobfish design, but when dressed all in black and with a gorgeous saddle leather interior, it can look damn classy. And that’s even when set against a bustling New York borough backdrop. Hey, I’m walkin’ here! I’m walkin’ here!

Along with the fancy looks, you get a mechanical top that is shown being put through its paces in the ad’s pics . Down below, a set of f actory alloys fill the wheel arches and add a bit of lightness to the overall look.

Along with the seemingly well-cared-for topcoat, the car comes with Xenon headlamps with covers that show no sign of yellowing or condensation.

Of course, you spend a good deal of time inside your car and it’s the interior that really shines here. Naturally, you get the impeccable Lexus build quality and a slew of convenience and luxury features, but you also get some lovely to look at wood and leather too. And a cassette player! That old-school throwback is partnered with an in-dash navigation screen making this Lexus a true not-so- missing link.

The seller describes the interior’s condition as “110%” and calls out the Mark Levinson-designed sound system and heated seats as notable features. Per the ad, the 300 horsepower 4.3 liter V8 “sounds and works flawless,” and does its thing with an equally up to the task five-speed automatic. Fully 49 maintenance records are available for prospective buyers to peruse, and the seller claims the car to have a Carfax report free of any major boogers. Mileage is a modest 111,500 — or about the halfway point on any Lexus — and the car comes with a clean title.

Look, I know that Top Gear once anointed the SC 430 as the worst car in the history of the world. You have to remember that that dubious honor was given by someone (cough*Clarkson*cough) who also considers British-built cars to be the best in the world. This SC 430 looks classy AF and will likely still be purring along 20-years from now. And I’m sure I don’t have to sell you on its awesome-looking interior either.

What may need some selling, however, is the car’s $16,950 price. That will buy you a whole lot of prettier cars that will break your heart if not your bank account over the course of ownership. What do you think, is this Lexus worth that $16,950 asking for anyone seeking a classy and un-fussy car? Or, is there just no getting over its inherent SC 430-ness?

You decide!

New York, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

