Street Legal Performance was founded in 1987 by a former drag racer, the deliciously-named Ed Hamburger. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Camaro is a rare SLP-enhanced SS. Let’s see if its price takes the cake.

Just like Rodney Dangerfield, Alfa Romeo owners tend to get no respect. Owning an Alfa means you almost never get asked to drive in the carpool, have a hard time making it with a ride-share side hustle, and get shooed away by pregnant ladies needing to be rushed to the hospital even though they’re mad-crowning. This is all because of Alfa’s perceived reputation for unreliability and hence the chance of being left stranded by the side of the road.

Earned or not, that stigma harms Alfa demand and hence values. As an example, the seller of yesterday’s 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6 asked $29,500 for what was presented as a very nicely kept car. The thing is, in that condition, Hagerty only values the model at a mere $26K. And, as well all know, Hagerty tends to round up on such valuations. All that wasn’t lost on the majority of you who gave the Alfa a stinging rebuke in the form of an 87 percent No Dice loss.

Now, one thing I need to clarify about yesterday’s GTV6 is that there wasn’t a discrepancy in the ad as to engine displacement as I originally thought. While the ad noted “3,0 liter S cams” that referred to the updated cams themselves and not the motor’s displacement, which as the booty badge noted, is 2.5 liters. Obviously, I was confused by the description but received the clarification in a friendly email from the poster’s son. Thanks, Todd !

It could be construed that Camaro owners suffer in respect to respect as well. I mean, the general stereotype surrounding the car is of mullet-wearing, hair metal-listening Budweiser-swillers. That perception may change with today’s 2001 Chevy Camaro SS SLP, however, as it looks sinister rather than silly and portends menace as opposed to mullet growth. Plus there are all those Ss in the badging.

Part of that comes from Street Legal Performance (SLP), the Livonia, Michigan-based shop that has been selling go-faster parts for pony cars since the late 1980s. Founded by drag racer Ed Hamburger, the company’s first SLP-branded car was a performance-tuned edition of the Pontiac Firebird. The company later branched out to include that other member of the F-Body family, the Camaro.

This one carries the SLP badging and the dual exhaust, but since the SLP cars could be optioned out with a number of different updates, it’s hard to say just how deep into the checkbook this car originally went. Suffice it to say that it has the 327 horsepower LS1 V8 under its hood and a four-speed automatic backing that up. Other non-SLP options here include the T-top roof and the Super Sport badging. Fortunately for the curious, SLP is still in business and should be able to provide a full options list if given the car’s VIN.

That might be worthwhile since the car looks to be in great shape despite its age and 165,000-mile life. It presents in black over black over still more black when the wheels are added to the equation. That is all complemented by a gold-painted accent on the (functional) hood scoop. An under-hood shot would have been nice, but the seller doesn’t seem to have found that detail important. Maybe it’s because they were taking pictures of the car in the middle of what looks to be an intersection and needed to move quickly.

On the downside, there is some peppering evident on the nose (highway miles?), and the headlamp lenses are beginning to yellow somewhat. Those are fairly minor quibbles, but should be pointed out. We might also want to discuss the black-painted factory alloys. Should those have a bright lip or does that evidence wear in the finish from too many car washes?

Okay, I’m really grasping for straws here when thinking about something to shun this car for. I guess we could also ding it for the seller not providing any sort of maintenance history in the ad’s description. On the plus side, it does come with a clean title.

What might that all be worth to the non-stereotypical Camaro fan? The ad lists the price at $12,995, and we’ll now have to mull(et) that over. What do you say? Do the Street Legal Performance mods (whatever those might entail) make that a decent price for this old Camaro? Or, even with the SLP bits, would you tell the seller to GTFO for asking that much?

You decide!

Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!

