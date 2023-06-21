In a slightly perplexing and extremely poor-taste move, a documentary is set to air on the United Kingdom’s Channel 5 about the OceanGate Titanic exploration sub that went missing with only a few days of breathable air on Sunday. That’s right. Not even half a week since it went missing, a production company already has a documentary in the works.

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea is scheduled to air on Thursday, June 22nd at 7 p.m. local time, according to Variety, and will reportedly “go beyond” news coverage and bring viewers up to date on the matter. It’ll also said this documentary will give wi der context to the voyage, the five people – Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henry Hargeolet and Stockton Rush – on board and the fascination with the Titanic’s shipwreck (which will also come with experts who will talk about the rise of extreme tourism, goody ).

ITN, the production company making the doc, is reportedly the go-to company in the U.K. when it comes to fast turnaround documentaries that react to current events, such as this. Ian Rumsey, ITN’s managing director of content told Variety that above all “it will tell a very human story that captured the nation which is about 5 people, all with families who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean.”

If you ask me, the best – and most sensitive – way to treat this story is to not do a documentary about it before the oxygen onboard is even gone, but that’s just me. Who am I?

Interestingly, the first movie about the Titanic disaster was made just a few weeks after the sinking, and it was co-written by and starred Titanic survivor Dorothy Gibson. Wild. I only known this because very coincidently I was at the Titanic Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland when the sub went missing.