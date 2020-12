Image : Jason Torchinsky

This year was a hard year for everyone and everything, including our friends, the cars. Models come and go as the market and automakers decide, but it’s still sad to see some of them go. This year saw a number of small cars and sedans taken out to pasture with only two crossovers being cancelled. Some fun enthusiast cars are getting the axe.



These are the cars getting that died in 2020. In true 2020 fashion, we’re not giving them a funeral, but tossing them into a dumpster out back.