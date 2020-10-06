Jaguar XE And XF Sportbrake Wagon: Dead

2021 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Photo : Jaguar

Just last year we were happily shocked to hear that the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, a stunning, supercharged sleeper power wagon most people probably don’t even know they can buy in America, was returning for another year. Well, that was fun while it lasted.

2021 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Photo : Jaguar

We only got the Sportbrake for three model years, starting in 2018, and it will now end with the 2020 model year. The car is dead in the U.S., but not in its home market over in Europe, of course. It’s just us that suck at buying enough cool cars to keep them relevant.

The first clue that the Sportbrake was headed for the door was this week’s reveal of the lightly updated 2021 Jaguar XF sedan, on which the Sportbrake is based. Since Jaguar didn’t say anything about an updated wagon in the U.S. press release, it seemed like an unfortunate clue, especially as a new European model had already been revealed.



And then the automaker confirmed the wagon’s American demise to Roadshow:

“We will no longer be offering the XF Sportbrake in the US,” a Jaguar spokesperson told Roadshow via email.﻿



Today, the automaker followed up to confirm that the compact XE sedan was also dead for the 2021 model year, confirming the news again to Roadshow:

“2020 to be final year in the US for the Jaguar XE sedan,” the automaker said in a statement. In the same breath, Jaguar said the redesigned XF — which starts at $45,145, including $1,150 for destination — “offers superior value to entry luxury sedan buyers.” The XF has more standard equipment and more interior space, though it’s still a $5,000 increase over the 2020 XE, which starts at $40,950, including a $1,050 destination charge. The refreshed XF sedan goes on sale in January.

Last year, Jag claimed sales of the Sportwagen made up around “20 percent” of total XF model sales in the U.S. The only problem there is overall XF sales here are terrible, so that still didn’t equate to very many wagons actually being sold. Here’s overall Jaguar XF U.S. sales for the last few years from CarSalesBase:

2019: 1,187

2018: 2,308

2017: 4,541

2016: 6,665

2015: 5,933

2014: 5,880

2013: 7,922

You can still buy one, though! For now. The base 2020 XF Sportbrake Prestige trim offers 296 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and all-wheel drive for a starting price of $65,150, but the hot ticket is the XF S Sportbrake trim. It gets 380 HP from a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine powering all four wheels, and it’s one hootin’ hell of a dreamy sleeper. You can probably find a good deal on one if you’re rich and sad.

