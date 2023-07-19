'Those Cats Don't Even Speak English And We Got Roll Tide': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Gets Love At Ferrari Factory

College football is undoubtedly an aggressively American sport, but that doesn’t mean its reach isn’t global. Apparently, even the folks at Ferrari’s factory in Maranello are fans… of goddamn Alabama. It’s heartbreaking to find out, but I suppose it does make sense. If you know anything about CFB and racing, then you know Ferrari is sort of the ‘Bama of the car world. They’re red, and they win a lot. At least, they used to.

The reach of college football was reportedly proven during Alabama coach Nick Saban’s recent trip to Italy for his and his wife’s 50th wedding anniversary. According to a tweet by Brett McMurphy, a reporter with Action Network, Saban says the couple got cheers everywhere they went.

Advertisement

“We got ‘Roll Tided’ everywhere we went. We went to the Ferrari plant [in Maranello],” Saban reportedly said. “Those cats don’t even speak English and we got Roll Tide.”

It does sort of make sense that Saban would be recognized in Maranello. After all, he’s arguably the most successful CFB coach in the history of the sport, but there’s more than that. You see, Saban apparently has some pretty tight ties to Ferrari.

Advertisement Advertisement

Back in February, it was reported by a local Bama outlet that Saban’s new Ferrari Portofino M was parked (very poorly) at Tuscaloosa National Airport. It’s a good spec though. Gray Ferraris sort of work. I’m just surprised it wasn’t, you know, crimson red.

Advertisement

As it turns out, Saban is actually part of an ownership group that opened a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tennessee, about 250 miles from Bama. According to AL.com, it’s got a two-level showroom, sales office, luge area, a cafe and a service department with nine bays. It’ll also service local Ferrari owners’... Ferraris.

Good for you, Nicky. That being said, I hope you never win a game ever again. We Are Penn State, baby.