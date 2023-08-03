Acura Teases Its 2024 ZDX EV Ahead Of Monterey Car Week Reveal

Acura’s newest electric offering, the 2024 ZDX, is almost here. But, before we get a full view of the crossover August 17 at Monterey Car Week, the Japanese automaker is giving us a tiny little teaser .



The 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S – which share G eneral Motor’s Ultium platform with the upcoming Honda Prologue – are slated to go on sale “early next year.” Of course this means the ZDX isn’t going to be a bespoke Honda/Acura product, but it’ll probably still look and drive fairly well, considering most cars on the Ultium platform seem to. I mean, the Cadillac Lyriq is one of the best cars I drove last year.

Acura says the ZDX’s design will “reflect many of the exterior themes previewed” on the Acura Precision EV Concept, which was a fairly handsome thing in its own right. Of course, it’s not as handsome as the original ZDX from the early-2010s, but I also acknowledge that I’m alone on that island.

We can’t really see much in the teaser photo , but it’s fairly obvious that the new ZDX will have Acura’s corporate front fas cia. The lighting design and grille area definitely look like other Acuras currently on sale today. It also looks like the ZDX will feature an illuminated grille that is becoming more and more common on vehicles right now.



What we do know is that this will be the first Acura to feature Google built right into the car with the latest apps and services. It’ll also launch Acura’s collaboration with Band & Olufsen Audio – a partnership that is said to be expanding across Acur a’s entire lineup in the next few years.