When you fly into Monterey for Car Week, the first thing you experience is a somewhat shoddy and outdated airport. You’ll quickly toss that imagery aside, though, because the rest of what you experience at Car Week is almost a dream.

This was my first time attending Car Week. Never had I seen so many classic and exotic vehicles in one place. I grew up near Detroit, where we have the Woodward Dream Cruise . But those cars are typically made-in-America relics — muscle cars, hot rods, tributes to the manufacturers of the Midwest.

It’s nothing compared to the Monterey Peninsula, which, for one long weekend, is swimming in every exotic car you can name, along with exquisite examples of the rarest, most sought-after vintage machines in the world. I nabbed a quite a few photos from my time in Monterey . These are some of my favorites.