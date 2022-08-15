Bentley is teasing a new car that they’ll be debuting at Monterey Car Week, and it’s looking to be quite special. The Bentley Mulliner Batur is the company’s latest coach- built creation. It’s a follow-up to the Bacalar Speedster, which was a limited-edition model based on the Continental GT convertible.

The company says the Mulliner Batur will showcase an all-new design language for the British c ompany that is said to blend design characteristics from past Bentleys with new, sleeker forms. It’ll give us a preview of what we can expect from Bentley’s b attery e lectric future. The first BEV Bentley is set to launch in 2025.

While looking ahead to an EV future, the Batur is still supposed to celebrate Bentley’s monstrous twin-turbocharged W12 engine. The company says that in this application, the engine will produce more power than ever before, but it didn’t go into specifics as to exactly how much power that would be.

With Bentley on its Beyond100 journey to become the most sustainable luxury mobility company in the world, the W12 is entering its twilight years – but not before it powers the Batur to being the “ ultimate Bentley grand tourer,” the company said in a statement. The power of the W12 will be matched by Bentley’s “ most advanced chassis system ever, bringing exceptional dynamism to match stunning straight-line performance.”

As with all special Bentleys, the Batur is pretty much infinitely customizable. The color and finish of every surface and component can be customized by the customer. You, a very rich person, can spec carbon fiber composites, low-CO2 leather and 3D printed 18k gold.

According to Bentley, Batur is named after a natural body of water, Lake Batur – a crater lake. It’s 88 meters deep and 16 square kilometers in total area, and it’s located in Kintamani on the Island of Bali in Indonesia.

Right now, we’ve only got this photo to go by. A full reveal of the Batur will take place at 8 p.m. PST on Saturday, August 20.