Acura is swiftly heading for an electric future, and this is our first glimpse of what we can expect from the Japanese brand. Witness the Precision EV Concept, a preview of the design language that we’ll see on future battery-powered Acura models.

The Precision EV Concept is meant to showcase what we can expect from Acura’s first all-electric vehicle, an SUV that will debut in 2024. The new EV is rumored to be built around GM’s Ultium electric architecture, and assembled alongside the Cadillac Lyriq.

The exterior design is striking, combining a laser-straight beltline with evocative curves and contours. Acura says the concept car is “i nspired by the elegance, artistry and harmony of form and function unique to luxury Italian power boats,” and while I’m not sure I’m picking up on a particularly nautical theme to this two-box SUV, it definitely has the forward-canted prow of a fast seafaring vessel.

“The Acura Precision EV Concept is a look into our future direction and continues Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance design language with a modern expression of performance” said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director, in a press release . “The Acura Precision EV Concept will be our North Star as we move into an exciting electrified future, and you will see these design cues translate over to future production models.”

Of course, it’s a concept car, so it’s required to have an avowedly futuristic interior. The Precision EV concept has the thinnest yoke steering wheel I’ve ever seen in an automotive design, with transparent projection screens for the instrument panel and infotainment center. The concept is described as having two driving modes — Instinctive Drive, the high-performance, human-driven setting, highlighted by red interior lighting and advanced instrument readouts, and Spiritual Lounge Mode, where the steering yoke retracts and the interior is bathed in underwater-themed blue lighting and, yes, soothing scents.

As Acura’s first EV, the concept is all about sustainability: The design study’s interior is constructed using recycled plastic, vegan biomass “leather,” and wood harvested using certified sustainable techniques.

If you’re in northern California for Monterey Car Week, you’ll be able to view the Precision EV Concept at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday, or on the lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. If you’re not at Car Week, you’ll be able to see the production application of these design signatures at your local Acura dealership starting with the 2024 model year.