The Honda Prologue Is Just the Beginning For Honda EVs in North America

When Honda revealed the Prologue crossover, it was a lot of things for the brand. The first North America-bound EV, a vision of Honda’s electrified future— but not one built in-house. The Prologue is built on GM’s Ultium platform but it seems Honda doesn’t want that relationship to define its electrified efforts. In fact, the company is giving itself just two years to bring an in-house EV to market in the United States.

Honda held a press briefing yesterday, covering the company’s fiscal past , present, and future. But nestled between all the talk of fiscal years and strategic collaborations, there was a bit of actual news: The Prologue (and the accompanying Acura ZDX) will be followed almost immediately by a new EV built on an all-Honda electrified platform.

The upcoming EV will be “mid- to large-size,” though Honda didn’t specify what market segment it would fall within. Given North America’s insatiable appetite for crossovers, it’s likely the unnamed model will fall within the mid-to-large of that segment. Perhaps a three-row to compliment the smaller Prologue, set to inherit the throne from Honda’s existing Passport and Pilot pairing.

Beyond the timing and a vague sense of size, there’s not much we know about the upcoming Honda-built and Honda-designed EV. With such a tight timeframe, however, it may not be long until we see some concept art or teases. After all, 2025 is coming up faster than any of us would like to admit.