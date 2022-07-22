A family is left with a deceased daughter and no answers after a police encounter. NBC News reports that a woman was killed after she was arrested and subsequently fell out of the back of the patrol car she was placed in. The police department isn’t telling the family any details of what really happened, and onlookers are left with more questions than answers .

In a release by the Georgia Bu reau of Investigation, police arrested 28-year-old ​​Brianna Marie Grier on July 15th. Her mother called the police due to Grier having a schizophrenic episode. She had been previously diagnosed as such and was prone to have these types of episodes. Police arrived at the home between midnight and 1 a. m. local time , placed Grier in cuffs, and put her into the back of a police cruiser.



The following day, the family was contacted by a county sheriff who told them that Grier had “kicked the door out and jumped out the car.” Mind you, most police cars have doors that are reinforced by either bulletproofing or some other method, and patrol cars have automatic locks for those rear doors to prevent just this from happening.

Her family didn’t buy the story, of course. But that’s what the department has stuck with. An earlier investigation into the incident said that Grier had fallen out of the patrol car. Either way, she sustained serious enough injuries that she had been in a coma since the day it happened. She died on July 21st at Grady Memorial Hospital at 1 p. m.

Now her family is left with no answers. The Hancock County Sheriffs’ department hasn’t provided the family any more details regarding Grier’s true situation . They haven’t released the names of the officers involved, and th e department even declined to give a comment to NBC News. Now Grier’s mother is left grieving with a story she doesn’t believe.

“Something went wrong, and we want answers. Something went wrong, and my daughter is gone” she said.