A Mail Truck Somehow Ended Up On Top Of The Car That Crashed Into It

According to a report from KTLA a speeding Scion tC slammed into a mail truck so hard that it came to rest on top of the Scion. It happened outside an assisted living facility in the L.A. neighborhood of Valley Village. KTLA calls the footage of the aftermath dramatic, but the cars are all just sitting there.



The accident happened at around 10:15 am and l uckily the mail truck was unattended at the time. Authorities investigating the crash have no further details on how fast the Scion was going but it had to be pretty damn fast! A Honda Odyssey seems to have been caught up in the wreck, which is a shame.



LAPD spokesperson officer Norma Eisenman said that traffic investigators had already closed their investigation of the incident.

Officials arrived on the scene to treat injuries but somehow, thankfully, no one was hurt.



If you watch the clip, linked again here, you’ll get to hear the anchorman pronounce Scion “...ski...on” which is fun, and you’ll also probably note that despite this being a first-gen tC, the handle on the trunk lid is intact. It’s hard to tell what kind of condition the rest of the car is in, because there’s a mail truck on top of it.

