These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels

Lawrence Hodge
12
I’m surprised no one mentioned the Genesis G90&#39;s wheels
Image: Genesis

Wheel design can make or break the whole look of a car. Good wheel design can catch one’s eye and draw you in. Whether it is a nice simple split-spoke or some huge 21-inch rims on a luxury car, it seems that a good deal of attention is lavished on wheels now, a great leap from the days of steelies and dog-dish caps. We asked Jalopnik readers what they thought were their favorite production car wheels. Here are the top 10.

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Alfa Romero’s Rotary Dial

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Alfa Romero

Described as 19-inch Dark Miron Aluminum wheels, these wheels have been used by Alfa since the late ’90s. Appearing on various models, they can currently be found on the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Suggested By: Nakam

Mercedes SLR Turbine

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Mercedes Archive

The SLR rode on beautiful 19-inch turbine-style wheels.

Suggested by: Skipp








Subaru Impreza 22B BBS

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Subaru Archives

The rare and soft Subaru Impreza 22B was created to celebrate Subaru’s 40th anniversary. With only 424 made, all rode on 17-inch gold BBS wheels.

Suggested By: Kalassynikoff

Third Generation Acura TL Type S

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Acura Media

The third and last generation of the TL Type S (until the 2022 model) rode on 17 inch, 10-spoke dark aluminum wheels.

Suggested By: Unknown

Late ’80s/Early ’90s Pontiac Deep Dish Wheels

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: CarThrottle (Other)

Pontiac was fond of its deep dish multi-spoke wheels. Serval models used wheels with similar designs, including Fiero, Trans Am and Grand Am.

Suggested By: Vegibomb

’80s Chevy Cavalier Z24

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: The Daily Drive

Suggested By: Boter

Lamborghini Countach Rotary

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Coachbuild.com

The Countach rode on a classic rotary design 15-inch wheel.

Suggested By: Gamblour

Ferrari 288 GTO Speedline

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Dirty Old Cars

The 288 GTO rode on 16-inch Speedline wheels. A set of these sold last year on Bring A Trailer for a whopping $36,000.

Suggested By: Canut

Minilite Replicas

Illustration for article titled These Are Your Favorite Production Wheels
Image: Hemmings

Minilites, or wheels with designs inspired by them such as Panasports, have been used on various models over the years, including the original Mazda Miata.

Suggested By: Dream Theater of the Absurd

