870,000 Ford F-150s Recalled Because The Parking Brake Could Activate While Driving

Ford is recalling over 870,000 of its F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electronic parking brake may unexpectedly activate while driving. According to the recall report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue impacts 2023-2023 model-year trucks equipped with the single exhaust system. If you sprung for the dual exhausts, you’re in the clear.



The report says that under certain circumstances, the rear axle wiring harness bundle may end up making contact with the rear axle housing. If that happens enough times, the housing can cause the abrasion resistant tape and circuit insulation of the wiring harness assembly to eventually wear down and expose the wiring. If this happens, the best case scenario is that drivers see a parking brake warning light and message in the instrument cluster. Worst case is, well, the parking brake turns on when you’re driving.

Advertisement

Ford has told NHTSA that it was aware of 918 warranty claims and three field reports pertaining to the faulting wiring harness in North America. The first incident took place back in August of 2021, and the most recent one came earlier this month on July 11 . According to those reports, 299 indicated that the parking brake unexpectedly activated. 19 of those instances apparently happened while the truck was being driven. Luckily, Ford says it isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The report goes on to say that dealers will inspect the rear axle wiring harness and abrasion tape for any signs of wear and replace it if necessary. However, if the tape doesn’t show any signs of wear-through, dealers will just install a protective tie strap and tie wrap .

Advertisement Advertisement

Dealers are expected to be notified by September 11 , and owners will get a similar notification by September 15 .

This is just the latest in the saga that has been Ford’s year of recalls. Automotive News report that Ford has now issued 35 recalls – the most by any automaker – and its impacted about 4.4 million vehicles. That, in Layman’s terms, is a lot.