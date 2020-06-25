The 2021 Ford F-150: Here's All Of It

Image : All Images By Ford

There’s a new Ford F-150 on the block, and Ford says it’s the “most productive F-150 ever”, whatever that means. It’s back and it’s more aluminum than before, with a boxed steel frame and high-strength aluminum bodywork. It has better aerodynamics for improved fuel economy, a bigger screen in the center console, eleven different grilles, and an optional hybrid EcoBoost drivetrain with up to 700 miles of fuel range. The F-150 didn’t start this war of trucks, but it’s upping the ante to mutually assured destruction levels of truck.

The new hybrid EcoBoost adds a 47-horsepower electric motor to the 10-speed gearbox, which should put the new model over the 400 horsepower number. It’ll have a tiny 1.5 kWh battery onboard, which recharges with regenerative braking. Ford says the hybrid system won’t be affected by extreme temperatures, or heavy loads.

In order to improve the aerodynamics of this truck, Ford equipped it with active grille shutters, an automatic deploying air dam, and a reshaped cab. The tailgate has even been optimized to reduce turbulent air in the bed of the truck to get better drag numbers. The F-150 is the best selling vehicle in the U.S., so improving its fuel economy even a little bit does more for our national fuel consumption than a whole fleet of Prius.

Inside, Ford has joined the rest of the truck market by introducing a huge 12 inch screen. Included with that screen is a digital owners manual with how-to videos, because we’re visual learners now. Thanks YouTube!

The King Ranch, Limited, and Platinum models will have full fold-flat seats, so you can sleep in your truck if needs require. If you’re paying up for the King Ranch, you’ll probably be sleeping in your truck because you can’t afford your mortgage anymore.

A new feature for the F-150, you can now option the “Pro Power Onboard” which turns your truck into a portable power generator. With four 120-volt 20-amp outlets mounted in the bed, you can power your tools or whatever you want. The power is even active while the truck is in motion, so you can charge up your tool batteries while you’re on the move.

New driver assist features for the F-150 include hands-free driving on over 100,000 miles of divided highway. With driver-facing cameras, the truck will track your head position and eyes to make sure you’re paying the hell attention while behind the wheel of your several-thousand-pound vehicle. More roads can be added to this technology as Ford has enabled over-the-air updates to the F-150 for the first time. This feature is expected to be finalized by Q3 of 2021, but you can option the equipment necessary to enable it right now, in a very Tesla move.

Another new feature is Intersection Assist, which detects oncoming traffic while drivers are making left turns. If you attempt to turn left through an intersection while a car is speeding toward you, even one you cannot see, the truck will apply the brakes to prevent the potential incident.

Ford has not yet announced important figures like power, pricing, or when the truck will actually hit dealers, but be sure to check back here for all of that when it becomes available.

