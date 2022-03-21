One person has been killed and a further 28 people were injured after a shooter opened fire on a crowd attending a charity car show this weekend. Arkansas State Police said the shooting occurred at 7pm on Saturday March 19th outside the Hood-Nic car show in Dumas, AR .



Advertisement

In a news announcement yesterday (March 20th) afternoon, police said that one suspect has been placed in custody. They have not yet been identified by law enforcement in the state.

Officers have also named the one person killed in the attack as 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer from Jacksonville, Arkansas. Other victims of the shooting have not been named, but CNN reported that six children were injured.

According to the CNN report:

“State police said that 24 people had been wounded in the incident, while Arkansas Children’s Hospital said it had treated six victims aged under 18. “The hospital said the children’s wounds were non-life-threatening and most of them had been released from the hospital following treatment.”

The shooting occurred on Saturday evening at around 7pm outside the Hood-Nic Car Show in Dumas, Arkansas. The car show is part of a fundraising picnic hosted by outreach charity the Hood-Nic Foundation and Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Organization.

At the car show, which has taken place for the last 16 years, the two groups were raising funds to provide educational programs and support for Dumas-area youth. This includes fundraising for scholarships, school supplies, and “more to deserving individuals.”

Advertisement

According to police in Arkansas, an investigation into the attack remains ongoing as officers search for others who may have been firing into the crowd.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are working to interview victims and witnesses of the attack.