Apparently street racing is a really big issue in Portland, Oregon – especially if you ask the police. But now it seems there’s another element being added to the issue that is making it even worse – shootings.



In fact, at least four people were injured in a shooting during a street race in the city on Monday, according to KGW8 News.

Officers tell the outlet they responded to North Marine Drive near Bybee Lake just after midnight. When they arrived they found almost 100 bullet casings and no victims.

As police conducted an investigation, a handful of gunshot victims began showing up at local hospitals. PPB identified those injured as a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. It’s unclear if the 11-year-old was hit by gunfire or shrapnel, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

The 21-year-old gunman has also been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He also suffered a gunshot wound himself and was treated at a local hospital before being booked.

After a brief dip, the number of people going to street races again is going back up. KGW8 reports hundreds of people were at the event where the shooting took place.

“Street racing is not only illegal, (it) can turn into a dangerous crowd event, drawing not only participants, but spectators,” Chief Chuck Lovell told KOIN6. “We are fortunate that no one was more seriously injured or killed over the weekend. Unfortunately, these take considerable resources to address and can be hazardous for not just those involved, but innocent road users who often are affected. As a city, we must work together to hold those committing these illegal street takeovers accountable.”

Right now the investigation is ongoing, and police say there is a possibility more victims and suspects could be involved with the incident.