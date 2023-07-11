2024 Volkswagen Atlas: What Do You Want To Know?

Volkswagen has given its biggest SUVs an overhaul ahead of 2024, with the new Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport now featuring updated looks, new tech, and a refreshed interior. To find out what all these changes are like in person, we’re heading to upstate New York to test them out. So, what do you want to know about them?



We’ve covered the updates to both the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport here, but the big changes have been made to the styling and the tech that VW packs into the two SUVs.

Advertisement

Up front, the cars now come with new face, which comes with better integrated air intakes and light bars on both models – this is 2023 after all. VW has also taken steps to differentiate the styling on the two models, including a glossy black grille on the Cross Sport and “X” design element across the lower fascia.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inside, there’s an updated interior that features some nice-looking leatherette seats – and actual real leather if you opt for the top trim. VW has also given both cars a redesigned center console, which now has some neat storage space underneath.

Interestingly, both cars now come with a single-engine option, the turbocharged four-cylinder that pushes out 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, and Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite. This tech offers semi-automatic driving, lane centering, and a steering wheel that can sense your grip.

Advertisement

If all that tickles your fancy then get your questions in! We’ll be spending a day with both cars to see what they’re like on the roads of New York State, so let us know what you’d like to know about the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in the comments section below.