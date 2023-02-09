Volkswagen Reveals Newly Refreshed 2024 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport Crossovers

Volkswagen has pulled the covers off its two biggest crossovers: the 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The German automaker says in addition to a new face, the Atlas now has a ton of new tech features, and an upgraded and peppier interior . Since it’s 202 3, VW added a front light bar to the sister vehicles, in keeping up with the rest of the industry.

The 2024 Atlas Exterior

Although this isn’t a major makeover for the Atlases, Volkswagen did update the exterior , meant to significantly differentiate the two cars. Both have similarities including a wider, four-bar grille framed by LED headlights that are adaptive as standard. DRLs wrap around the headlights and transition into the aforementioned light bar with an illuminated VW logo beneath it on all trims aside from the base.



A pretty-much all-new front fas cia with better integrated air intakes complete the look for the two crossovers. However, Cross Sports will feature gloss-black grille details as well as a gloss-black “X” design element across the lower fas cia.

At the rear, both crossovers get a larger spoiler, elongating the roofline . Also, like the front fascia, trims above the base will have a light bar on the trunk lid — to mirror the one up front. T he Cross Sport differentiates itself from the regular Atlas with a more aggressive rear diffuser than the previous model.

Both Atlas and Atlas Cross will have a choice of 18- to 21-inch wheels, dependent on the trim level you select.

Inside the 2024 Atlas

The German automaker says there are some major tweaks and upgrades to the interior of both vehicles for the 2024 model year. As with all mid-level not-quite-luxury vehicles, there’s plenty of leatherette to be found on the seats, center console and dash. However, if you go for the top trim, you’ll get real leather seats with a quilted diamond pattern. Leather seats and heated rear seats can also be optioned in the rear.



A mbient lighting is available to be changed in 30 different colors for what Volkswagen says is “innovative backlit dash decor.” Owners will also get a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, in addition to heated and ventilated front seats.

The automaker also says the center console has been completely redesigned to fit a storage cubby beneath it. Up top, customers will find that new corporate VW stubby shifter. I kinda like it, even if it’s a bit weird.

The 2024 Atlas Tech and Engine

As we’re seeing more of on recently debuted vehicles, the Atlases now have a “floating” 12-inch infotainment display, paired with a 10.25-inch fully-configurable Volkswagen Digital Cockpit Pro display. Going along with those two screens is a heads up display. Buyers also get standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If that’s not your vibe, there are also six to eight USB-C ports available to plus things in, depending on trim selections. Another hands-free feature is the ability for drivers to access climate controls using VW’s voice control system.

Standard on both Atlases is Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE driver assistance suite which includes semi-automatic driving, lan e centering and capacitive steering wheel. Like other semi-autonomous driving systems, IQ.DRIVE will let you know if there’s a surprise obstacle in front of you.



Gone is the VR6 under the hood, so no matter whether you go for the five seat Atlas Cross Sport of seven seat Atlas, you will get a turbocharged four- cylinder engine pushing out 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Both of those numbers are comparable to the outgoing model.



There’s no information on pricing at the time of writing this , but Volkswagen says it’ll be announcing those numbers sometime before the vehicles are actually launched in the third quarter of this year.