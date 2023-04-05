The New York International Auto Show kicks off in the Big Apple this week, bringing automakers from around the world together to show off their latest and greatest creations. This year, Volkswagen has brought an update to its Atlas SUV to the show, which it says was inspired by the rugged Basecamp concept it showcased in 2019.



The VW Atlas Basecamp was meant to show what the VW SUV was capable of off-road, packing in a lift kit, all-terrain tires and rugged styling to prove to any onlookers that it was tough. The new production-spec 2024 Atlas Peak Edition takes that thinking and tones it down a few notches for real-world usability .



Available for the 2024 model year, the new Atlas Peak Edition features some rugged-looking cladding, all-terrain tires wrapped around unique wheels, as well as new chrome detailing across the car.

Up front, the first thing you notice is the updated grille, which comprises a blacked- out cross hatched pattern topped with two chrome strips. Beneath the grille, there’s a glimpse of the silver underbody cladding that VW has added, and there’s a polished black elongated “X” motif stretching across the width of the front end.

Along the sides, VW has added new “Peak Edition” badges, and there’s black cladding along the side skirts and around the wheelwells . Those wheels are new as well, with VW fitting the Peak Edition with a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in 255/60 all-terrain tires.

The black cladding continues at the rear, where VW has also given the new model chrome exhaust bezels and a silver lower fascia . Very glam.

There are two new paint colors, which VW says will be exclusive to the Peak Edition. These include the avocado green that you see here and another that VW calls “pure gray.”



The German automaker has also made a few tweaks to the interior of the Atlas Peak Edition. To start, there are “P eak E dition” badges on the steering wheel and dash. The black details also continue inside the car, with a metallic black dashboard trim piece and black door inserts all included with the new trim line.

The seats are covered in titan black vinyl, which is paired with light gray accents and orange contrast stitching, added to match the Peak Edition branding on display throughout the car.

So far, VW has not shared details on pricing for the Atlas Peak Edition, but says future details will be available ahead of the model’s launch this summer. Currently, the VW Atlas starts at $35,150, rising to $52,340 for the Premium R-Line model.

