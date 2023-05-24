New cars continue to get more expensive. With the average price heading towards $50,000, if you’re in the market, you probably think you can’t catch a break. If you’re in the market for a large crossover with room for you and your family from Volkswagen, you’re going to have to open your wallet a bit more for 2024. VW has released pricing for the updated 2024 Atlas and Atlas CrossSport and pricing is up $2,630 over 2023 models.

Including $1,350 for destination, a base Atlas now costs $925 off $40,000 ($39,075) while the sporty yet compromised looks of the Atlas CrossSport will set you back $38,065.



For 2024 both Atlas variants get updated styling, and while pricing has risen, VW has made sure to throw in new features, both optional and standard for buyers. Base SE trims come standard with features like an in vehicle wifi hotspot, six USB-C ports, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel and heated and cooled front seats.



While the rest of the trim lineup of SEL and SEL Premium remain largely the same, the big news is the addition of an outdoorsy Peak Edition trim and a new engine. If you were still hoping for V6 power with your Atla s, you’re going to have to go used. Turbo four power is standard across every trim of the Atlas. The 2.0- liter direct injected, turbocharged engine puts out 269 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. That gets paired with an eight speed automatic transmission and buyers choice of front or 4Motion all wheel drive.



For those that want a bit of a rugged outdoors feel with their Atlas, you can choose the new Peak Edition. Only available on the regular Atlas (CrossSport gets more sporty R-Line trims), for $47,905 for the Peak Edition SE with tech package or $51,785 for the Peak Edition SEL, you get standard 4Motion all wheel drive, 18-inch wheels with all terrain tires, whats described as “silver underbody cladding” which I assume is there to look like skidplates, black exterior details and “Peak Edition’’ exterior badging. That’s all in addition to things like unique interior color choices, a panoramic roof, and ambient interior lighting.



If you feel comfortable enough with interest rates right now and are interested in picking one of these up, VW says the updated Atlas and Atlas CrossSport will hit dealers in Q3 of this year.