2024 Subaru Crosstrek 2.5L: What Do You Want to Know?

A couple of months ago, we took our first drive in the all-new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek. Overall, we really liked the little lifted hatchback, but there was one glaring problem: the fact it was “laughably slow.” That’s because at the time of our test, the only vehicles available were equipped with a 2.0-liter flat-four that pumped out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque.

That’s why, when Subaru invited us out to give the faster, 2.5-liter Crosstrek a go, we jumped at the opportunity. But, before I hit the open road with the 2.5-liter Crosstrek’s 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque, I want to know what you want to know about it.

Let’s talk about pricing. The bigger engine is standard on Sport and Limited trims that start at $30,290 and $32,190 (including $1,295 for destination), respectively. Base and Premium trims will have to make do with the smaller engine, but you are saving a good deal of money. Those two cars start at $26,290 and $27,440, respectively.

No matter what engine or trim you go with, your Crosstrek’s power will be channeled through a CVT to all four wheels. All but the bottom trim will give you paddle shifters, so you can be a weirdo who pretends to shift a CVT. Do keep in mind that these are all carryovers from the second-generation car.

Other than that, there isn’t too much of a difference between the cars other than features. The Crosstrek Sport gets you everything on the trims below plus dual-function X-Mode with Hill Descent Control and selectable SNOW/DIRT/DEEP SNOW/Mud modes. Sport trims also get yellow exterior accents around the vehicle, 18-inch dark gray wheels, gloss black finishes on the front grille, side mirrors and roof spoiler. Inside, you’ll find gray seats with yellow accents, yellow contrast stitching and fake carbon fiber. You even get a yellow metallic finish around the gauges. How lovely. As standard you also get a wireless phone charger, the all-weather package as well as a leather steering wheel and shift lever.

If all that wasn’t enough for you, feel free to add a power moonroof, blind-spot warning with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert and a 10-way power driver seat. That’ll all cost you about $1,900.



But, I hear you. You want more. Subaru heard you too, and that’s why there’s the Limited trim. With that, you get all the goodies from the Sport as well as blind-spot warning with lane change assist and rear-cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, upgraded headlights with LED front signals, accent lighting, side marker lights and a 10-way power driver seat. Outside, the Limited gets 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels with a machine finish as well as body color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Inside, Crosstrek Limited buyers are treated to black or gray perforated leather seats with orange contrast stitching on the seats, shift lever boot, center console led, door armrests and instrument panel. There’s also a slew of chrome all around.

There are plenty of options available for the Limited, including a power moonroof and upgraded stereo.

Anyway, that’s just about everything I know about the Subaru Crosstrek 2.5 so far. Drop down below and let me know what you’re curious about or what I should look out for as I spend a couple days in the rainy Hudson valley.