2024 Kia EV9 Promises Up to 336 Miles of Range, Level 3 Automation

A few weeks ago, we got our first look at the production version of the 2024 Kia EV9. At the time, though, Kia chose to only show off the design and kept the specs a mystery. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long to learn more about the upcoming three-row electric crossover.

In case you missed it:

Size-wise, the EV9 sticks closely to the concept, which means it’s almost exactly the same length, width, and height as a Kia Telluride. The wheelbase, however, is nearly eight inches longer than the Telluride’s, which should make it more spacious for passengers. And speaking of passengers, the EV9 can be ordered as either a six-seater or seven-seater, but not every EV9 will come with those trick swivel seats on the second row. You’ll have to add them as an option if you want your second-row passengers to be able to face the third row.

Advertisement

As far as battery options go, there’s a rear-drive Standard version that gets a 76.1-kWh battery and a rear or all-wheel-drive Long Range version with a larger 99.8-kWh battery. Regardless of which battery you choose, if you go with a rear-wheel drive EV9, it’s going to be slow. The version with the big battery only makes 201 hp and takes a claimed 9.4 seconds to hit 62 mph. The Standard is actually mor e than a second quicker to 62 thanks to an extra 14 hp.

Advertisement

Add all-wheel drive, though, and the EV9 isn’t nearly as slow. It makes 380 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque and can hit 62 mph in 6.0 seconds. There’s also an optional Boost mode that increases torque to 516 lb-ft and drops the acceleration time down to 5.3 seconds. Considering how slow the rear-drive versions are, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if Kia decided to only sell the all-wheel-drive EV9 in the U.S.

Advertisement

Range estimates for the all-wheel-drive EV9 still aren’t available, but Kia did say the rear-drive Long Range should offer 336 miles of range. But that’s on the European test cycle. In EPA testing, expect that figure to drop closer to 285 miles. If you can find a powerful enough charger, though, Kia says you’ll be able to add almost 150 miles of range in only 15 minutes.

The EV9 will also come with a variety of modern safety features, and while it won’t be available at launch, the EV9 GT-Line will eventually get a Level 3 driver assistance feature called Highway Driving Pilot. And if you want to park your EV9 without sitting in the driver’s seat, there’s also a self-parking system that you can control with the key.

Advertisement

One thing that Kia chose not to announce today is how much the EV9 will cost. It will go on sale in the second half of 2023, though, so expect that to be revealed in the next couple of months, perhaps at the New York Auto Show.