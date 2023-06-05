Chevrolet is getting ready to say goodbye to the sixth-generation Camaro. To commemorate the occasion, Chevy is bestowing the 2024 Camaro — the final model year — with a special Collector’s Edition version of the car. The option package gives cars a new black paint, special wheels, and a number of other extras. It’ll be available as either a coupe or convertible on the 1LT, LT1, 1SS and ZL1 trims, but if you really want to go all out, the ZL1 kicks things into a higher gear.

The regular Collector’s Edition — which is available for different prices depending on trim (1LT: $4995, LT1: $5495, 1SS: $5995) give your 2024 Camaro special Panther Black metallic paint, black stripes, 20-inch satin black wheels (polished forged wheels are an option), the front splitter from the 1LE performance package and the ZL1’s rear spoiler.

But, I hear you. You’re no regular Camaro fan. You want the best and most powerful Camaro you can buy before it’s no more. Well, it’s time for you to upgrade to the ZL1 Collector’s Edition. For $14,995 (yes, nearly 15 grand), you get Panther Matte Black paint, red brake calipers, black lug nuts, a serialized badge telling you which number car you own out of the total run of 350 vehicles, and all the other goodies from the regular Collector’s Edition (but a few are already included on the standard ZL1). If all that wasn’t quite enough for you – Chevy is also throwing in a 45 MM Shinola watch. That’s too big for a watch, but hey, I’m not the one buying it.

In terms of the “Panther-ness” of it all, Chevy is highlighting the fact it harkens back to the Camaro’s original code name: Panther. The automaker is integrating Panther graphics into Camaro badges on the doors and steering wheel. It also incorporates special floor mats and a welcome kit with two Camaro posters. How lovely.



A 1LT Camaro with the Collector’s Edition package is going to run you $39,440. LT1s will cost $47,395. After that, the 1SS will cost 49,890. And finally, the big daddy ZL1 will cost you $88,690 — not including the Gas Guzzler Tax. Just as a quick note, if you want the package on 1LT or LT1 trims, Chevy also requires you to add the RS package. A small price to pay for all this fun.

The Collector’s Edition isn’t the only change coming to the Camaro lineup. For the 2024 model year, Chevy is dropping the 2.0-liter inline-four base engine. That means you’ll have to choose either the 335 horsepower 3.6-liter V6, 455 horsepower 6.2-liter V8 or the big daddy 650 horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 found in the ZL1. Base price is also up a little bit to $32,495 for the LT coupe and $38,495 for the LT convertible.

Goodnight, sweet prince.