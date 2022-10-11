Brands and celebrities have been teaming up with car companies pretty much since the dawn of the automobile. For the most part this has led to mixed results at best in terms of the cars they produced.



But, from that junk comes some pretty terribly comedy we can all laugh at. It’s what led us to yesterday’s question. We wanted to know what you thought the worst special edition vehicle ever made was, and damn there are some good — er — bad ones out there.

So, let’s take a look at what you all had to say. There are a ton of submissions on here that I didn’t even know existed.