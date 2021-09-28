Chevy sold just 29,775 Camaros last year, down over 38 percent compared to 2019, and while there are some obvious reasons for that, that is a much bigger percentage than Chevy as whole, down 11 percent. The Camaro, it would seem, may not be long for this world.

Advertisement

According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, the Camaro’s fate has already been decided, in that 2024 will be the last for the Camaro, with a limited edition “Collector’s Edition,” which will only come in yellow and of which only 2,000 will be sold. Muscle Cars & Trucks also says that 2023 will be the last year for Camaro, with a 2024 model year, apparently in favor of some kind of EV.

Muscle Cars & Trucks also doesn’t say who their sources are, so take this for what it’s worth:

What’s going to happen is this: the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro will offer what’s being tentatively dubbed a “Collector’s Edition” package, and it will be the final sendoff to the sixth-generation model, and the Camaro nameplate for the foreseeable future. Naturally, this means unique badging, accents, bodywork, and some stripes. This package will be limited to only 2,000 units and will be available on LT, SS and ZL1 models. They will represent the last 2,000 units of Camaro production, marking a finale of sorts. Pricing is unknown at this time. [...] One last thing: the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector’s Edition will only come in yellow. Just yellow. That’s it. Yellow. Probably as an homage to the Transformers Bumblebee Camaro, which helped burst the fifth-generation model onto the scene in 2010.

This is all, you know, extremely specific information for a car that is still years away, so I’m both impressed with Muscle Cars & Trucks’ certainty and a bit skeptical, since automakers change their minds about things all the time. It would not be surprising if Chevy discontinued the Camaro in some fashion or another in the next few years, in other words, but it would be if it did so exactly as Muscle Cars & Trucks says they will.

I asked GM for comment, in any case, not expecting them to offer anything because automakers routinely decline to comment on “future product,” and GM did as well, though a spokesman did say that GM is “not going to engage in the speculation.” That could be read as an insult to Muscle Cars & Trucks’ reporting, or it could be GM honestly saying that it has no clue what will happen in 2023, which I would believe as well. Because, you know, who among us does.